1155 new cases of coronavirus detected in Sindh : CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that 10574 samples were tested against which 1155 new cases of coronavirus emerged that constituted 11 per cent detection rate.

In a statement issued here from CM House, the CM Sindh said that so far 615302 tests have been conducted which detected 110068 cases of COVID19 all over Sindh that came to 18 percent overall detection ratio.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 34 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1922 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

He added that currently 34070 patients were under treatment, of them 33094 in home isolation, 53 at Isolation centers and 923 at different hospitals. The condition of 738 patients is stated to be critical, of them 105 have been shifted to ventilators, he said.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 3775 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 74076 that constitute 67 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1155 new cases, 407 cases have been detected from Karachi. They include 120 East, South 104, 64 central, Malir 49, Korangi 45 and West 25.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Shaheed Benazirabad 53, Khairpur 49, Larkana 40, Ghotki 41, Sukkur 38, Naushehroferoze 37, Hyderabad 33, Jacobabad 29, Thatta 21, Badin 19 cases, Sanghar 18, Matiari 18, Kambar 17, Shikarpur 16, Jamshoro 15, Kashmore 14, Mirpurkhas 13, Dadu 14, Sujawal 10, Umerkot five, TM. Khan one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to stay safe by wearing masks while going out of home, wash and sanitize hands, ensure social distancing.