11th Death Anniversary Of 1965 War Hero MM Alam Being Observed Today
Pakistan Air Force legendary war hero M M Alam, nicknamed while piloting an F-86 Sabre, shot down five Indian war planes in less than a minute during 1965 Pak-India war and altogether, downed nine war planes in the aerial fight.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) The 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero Muhammad Mahmood Alam, popularly known as M M Alam is being observed on Monday.
MM Alam was the first ever fighter pilot for PAF, listed on top in the hall of famers’ list at the PAF Museum in Karachi.
Alam is considered as a national hero for Pakistan, most significantly, for his remarkable show of brilliance in the war of 1965. He was awarded the ‘Sitara-e-Jurat’ and also the BAR medal.
He died in Karachi on this day in 2013 at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid tribute to the 1965 war hero Air Commodore Mohammad Mahmood Alam on his 11th death anniversary.
