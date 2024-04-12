12 Arrested In Miscellaneous Crimes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested 12 accused involved in various crimes during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
According to a police spokesperson, Bani police have arrested 3 member gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen money of 83.0 thousand rupees, stolen motorcycle and weapons from the accused. The accused have been identified as Khalid, Zahir Shah and Nauman.
RA Bazar Police nabbed a 02-member bike lifter gang and recovered 02 stolen motorcycles from the accused Shakirullah and Imran. Similarly, Naseer Abad police recovered 20 liters of alcohol from accused Amir, Waris Khan police recovered 10 liters of alcohol from accused Badal Mushtaq and Airport police recovered 06 liters of alcohol from the accused Danish.
Police had registered separate cases against the accused.
Four more accused were arrested by the police in different areas on charge of possessing illegal weapons and recovered arms and ammunition. were recovered from the accused. According to details, the Airport police arrested 02 accused Kamran and Sohaib and 01 pistol with 30 bore ammunition was recovered from accused Kamran while 01 pistol with 09mm ammunition was recovered from accused Sohaib. Pirwadhai Police arrested the accused Faizan and recovered 02 Kalashinkoves along with ammunition from the accused. The Race Course Police arrested the accused Khurram Shehzad and recovered 01 pistol with 30 rounds of ammunition from the accused.
Separate cases were registered against all the accused.
