12 arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday launched a crackdown and claimed to have arrested 12 criminals in the district.

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said police raided different areas and arrested Muhammad Zeshan, Rehman, Abdul Ghafur, Tahir, Majeed, Sagheer, Asghar, Akbar,Rohail, Sohail , Naeem and Waqar besides recovering 245 liters of liquor,ninepistols, six guns,1.2 kg of hashish and valuables worth in millions of rupees.