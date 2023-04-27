UrduPoint.com

12 Arrested, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

12 arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday launched a crackdown and claimed to have arrested 12 criminals in the district.

Police Spokesman Qaiser Awan said police raided different areas and arrested Muhammad Zeshan, Rehman, Abdul Ghafur, Tahir, Majeed, Sagheer, Asghar, Akbar,Rohail, Sohail , Naeem and Waqar besides recovering 245 liters of liquor,ninepistols, six guns,1.2 kg of hashish and valuables worth in millions of rupees.

More Stories From Pakistan

