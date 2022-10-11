1.2 mgd water desalination plant at Gwadar port to be completed by March 2023: Senate informed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A sea water desalination plant with a capacity of 1.2 Millions of Gallons per Day (MGD) at Gwadar Port was expected to be completed by March 2023, Senate was informed on Tuesday.

The water desalination plant was under construction, after its completion the total water production capacity would be enhanced to 1.564 MGD at Gwadar Port, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan told the Senators while responding to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House of the Parliament.

He said there were two sea water desalination Plants with 0.1 MGD and 0.264 MGD output were functioning at the Port.

To another query, he said the access road of Gwadar Port 19 KM Eastbay Expressway (EBEW) was completed in June 2022, which directly connects the Makran Coastal highway with Gwadar Port.

Similarly, the land for railway line was reserved along with EBEW from Coastal High Way to Gwadar Port, which needs to be constructed by Pakistan Railways. Recently EBEW has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on June 3rd, 2022.

The total installed power generation capacity was 12.3 MW at Gwadar Port premises, with breakup of 4.5 & 7.8 HW power plant diesel / operational.

Answering another question, the Minister of State for Law said the construction of Gwadar Port was completed in 2004 and the operation of port was handed over initially to M/s. Port of Singapore Authority on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis for a period of 40 years in February 2007.

This agreement was transferred on February 18th, 2013 and the Port was handed over to M/s. China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited (COPHCL), the term expires on 2047.

The 2283 acres area of Gwadar Free Zone land was handed over in 2015 to M/s. Gwadar Free Zone Company Limited for establishment of Free Zone in 5 km radius vicinity of the port.

There are four warehouses in GPA business Complex, (4,000 Sq Meter each = 02 No. 2,000 Sq. Meter each =02), and COPHC's 6,000 Sq Meter =01, excluding various warehouses of Gwadar Free Zone Company Limited.