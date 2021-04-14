12 outlaws including two beggars' handlers arrested

Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested 12 outlaws including two handlers of beggars and recovered weapons from their possession

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, secretariat police arrested an accused Asif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Lohibher police arrested accused Sadaat and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Aurangzeb and recovered one 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from his possession. Police arrested two handler of beggars identified as Hussain and Akhtar.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, police teams arrested six proclaimed offenders from various area of the city.