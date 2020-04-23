UrduPoint.com
1260 Grams Hashish Seized, 9 Arrested In Mainwali

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:50 PM

1260 grams hashish seized, 9 arrested in Mainwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine accused including four gamblers and recovered narcotics, weapons and cash from their possession in the jurisdiction of Piplan police station.

Police sources said Thursday that on the direction of DPO Hsasan Asad Alvi during continued drive against drug pushers and anti social elements police teams have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 5 drug paddlers and recovered 1260 gram hashish, 2 pistols 30 bore, 1 gun 12 bore and Rs19,000 cash from them.

While Piplan police have also arrested 4 gamblers and seized 2 cell phones and Rs5860 cash from them.

They arrested persons were Ishaq, Abdul Rauf, Tariq Abbas, Mukhtar Shah, Faiz Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Mazhar Hussain, Javed Iqbal and other.

Police have registered separate cases.

