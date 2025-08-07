13 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police on Thursday after launching a massive crackdown arrested 13 criminals in

the district.

A police spokesman informed on Thursday that teams of different police stations participated

in the crackdown and arrested Anjum, Amir, Sameer, Khalid, Usman, Kamran, Khaleel, Rizwan,

Ibrahim, Zawar and others besides recovering 5 kg of hashish, 2 kg of opium, 233 liters of

liquor, nine pistols and valuables.