13 Arrested, Weapons, Narcotics Recovered
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The police on Thursday after launching a massive crackdown arrested 13 criminals in
the district.
A police spokesman informed on Thursday that teams of different police stations participated
in the crackdown and arrested Anjum, Amir, Sameer, Khalid, Usman, Kamran, Khaleel, Rizwan,
Ibrahim, Zawar and others besides recovering 5 kg of hashish, 2 kg of opium, 233 liters of
liquor, nine pistols and valuables.
