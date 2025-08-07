LPG shop sealed for illegal refilling in public transport

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The district administration has sealed an LPG refilling shop near Bannu Adda after it was found illegally refilling cylinders in public transport vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan taking along with representatives of Industries department inspected various LPG shops in Bannu Adda area.

During the raid, one LPG shop was found in violation of safety regulations and filling gas in public transport vehicles illegally. The said shop was sealed and equipment used for illegal refilling was confiscated on the spot.

The authorities have initiated legal proceedings against those responsible. The assistant commissioner stated that such negligence poses a serious threat to human life and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in hazardous practices.

