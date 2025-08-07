Open Menu

National Assembly Session Continues Under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s Chairmanship

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM

National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly session continued on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.

It marked the third sitting of the ongoing session, with the House set to take up various items from the legislative agenda.

Recent Stories

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

26 minutes ago
 Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

26 minutes ago
 UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

1 hour ago
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

2 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

11 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan