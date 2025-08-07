Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts

of city on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including

Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chungi No 9 and found that shopkeepers,including Tanveer,

Rasheed, Ahmad and Farooq, were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.