Four Profiteers Held
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts
of city on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including
Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chungi No 9 and found that shopkeepers,including Tanveer,
Rasheed, Ahmad and Farooq, were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
