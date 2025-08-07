Transgender Community Stages Protest; Demands Protection Amid Rising Violence
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Representatives of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday held a joint press conference at the Mardan Press Club, voicing serious concerns over the increasing violence, extortion, and lack of official support faced by transgender individuals across the province.
Speaking to the media, Farzana Riaz, the provincial president of the transgender community, said, “Living has become unbearable for transgender people in KP. Brutal killings and shootings have become a daily occurrence.”
She highlighted that criminal gangs and street snatchers are extorting thousands to millions of rupees from transgender individuals in every district.
“Even in recent days, a transgender person was shot and seriously injured here in Mardan, and no FIR or action was taken against the attackers by the concerned authority,” she added.
Arzoo, another senior community leader, revealed shocking statistics, stating that 158 transgender persons have been brutally murdered in KP since 2015.
Arzoo demanded stronger laws to protect the transgender community.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transgender community stages protest; demands protection amid rising violence1 minute ago
-
Blast in Wana bazaar claims two lives, injures 14 including cops1 minute ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lahore.11 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer shop sealed, another fined in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death11 minutes ago
-
LPG shop sealed for illegal refilling in public transport41 minutes ago
-
Bravery and unity: Police, civilians repel terrorist attack on Khuni Khel checkpost41 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship51 minutes ago
-
CEO of health visits hospitals51 minutes ago
-
Hope shines in Swat: Rescue operation for four trapped miners reaches final stage51 minutes ago
-
DC transferred51 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in Phagal Bazaar Kaghan51 minutes ago