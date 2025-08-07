Open Menu

Transgender Community Stages Protest; Demands Protection Amid Rising Violence

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Transgender community stages protest; demands protection amid rising violence

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Representatives of the transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday held a joint press conference at the Mardan Press Club, voicing serious concerns over the increasing violence, extortion, and lack of official support faced by transgender individuals across the province.

Speaking to the media, Farzana Riaz, the provincial president of the transgender community, said, “Living has become unbearable for transgender people in KP. Brutal killings and shootings have become a daily occurrence.”

She highlighted that criminal gangs and street snatchers are extorting thousands to millions of rupees from transgender individuals in every district.

“Even in recent days, a transgender person was shot and seriously injured here in Mardan, and no FIR or action was taken against the attackers by the concerned authority,” she added.

Arzoo, another senior community leader, revealed shocking statistics, stating that 158 transgender persons have been brutally murdered in KP since 2015.

Arzoo demanded stronger laws to protect the transgender community.

