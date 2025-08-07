Open Menu

Blast In Wana Bazaar Claims Two Lives, Injures 14 Including Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Blast in Wana bazaar claims two lives, injures 14 including cops

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A deadly explosion near a police mobile in the Rustom Bazaar area of Wana here on Thursday left two people dead and 14 others injured, including two police personnel.

According to DSP Imranullah, the blast was caused by a remote-controlled explosive device planted near the police vehicle in the busy market.

The explosion caused significant damage to the police mobile and spread panic in the area.

Authorities have confirmed that two civilians lost their lives, and the injured, which include both civilians and police officials, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Wana.

Meanwhile security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack till filing of the news.

The tragic incident adds to growing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where targeted attacks on law enforcement have been on the rise.

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

12 minutes ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

32 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

47 minutes ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

1 hour ago
 Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

1 hour ago
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

3 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan