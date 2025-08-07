Blast in Wana bazaar claims two lives, injures 14 including cops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A deadly explosion near a police mobile in the Rustom Bazaar area of Wana here on Thursday left two people dead and 14 others injured, including two police personnel.

According to DSP Imranullah, the blast was caused by a remote-controlled explosive device planted near the police vehicle in the busy market.

The explosion caused significant damage to the police mobile and spread panic in the area.

Authorities have confirmed that two civilians lost their lives, and the injured, which include both civilians and police officials, have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Wana.

Meanwhile security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack till filing of the news.

The tragic incident adds to growing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where targeted attacks on law enforcement have been on the rise.