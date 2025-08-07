Bravery And Unity: Police, Civilians Repel Terrorist Attack On Khuni Khel Checkpost
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:20 PM
BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a powerful show of courage and solidarity, police personnel and local civilians stood united against a late-night terrorist attack on the Khuni Khel police post here, fiercely repelling militants and defending their community shoulder to shoulder.
According to district police, unknown militants launched a violent attack on the Khuni Khel police checkpoint located within the jurisdiction of Thana Wazir.
The assault was carried out using both light and heavy weaponry by militants from outlawed groups Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehrik-e-Jihad Afghanistan (TTG), operating under the combined name "Al-Ittihad al-Mujahideen."
In a display of exceptional courage and determination, police personnel stationed at the checkpost responded with full force. Demonstrating extraordinary unity, local residents joined the fight, taking up positions alongside police officers and confronting the attackers head-on.
The joint resistance disrupted the terrorists’ offensive, forcing them into a defensive retreat.
According to reports from the ground, the exchange of fire continues for some time, with police and civilian forces maintaining control of the area. Meanwhile, the security forces arrived and targeted the terrorists’ suspected hideouts.
District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu, Saleem Abbas, commended the valor of the frontline officials and the unprecedented support from local citizens. "The bravery of the people of Bannu has inspired our forces. With this unity, we will not allow our enemies to destabilize peace. Victory belongs to justice,” he stated.
The situation remained under close watch as operations continued till filing of this news to flush out remaining threats in the region.
