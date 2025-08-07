Fertilizer Shop Sealed, Another Fined In DI Khan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The district administration, taking action against sale of substandard fertilizers, has sealed a fertilizer shop and imposed fine on another.
Assistant Commissioner Dera Syed Muhammad Arsalan took action on laboratory reports provided by the Agriculture Department.
According to the reports, two fertilizer dealers were found selling poor-quality products under the brands of Fauji Fertilizer Company and Chashma Chemical Company.
The inspection, carried out in collaboration with officials from the Agriculture Department, resulted in one fertilizer center being sealed, while the other was fined heavily under the Fertilizer Control Act, 1999.
The officials emphasized that such practices pose a serious risk to agricultural productivity and will not be tolerated. Further legal and regulatory measures are being pursued to ensure compliance and protect farmers' interests.
