Sindh govt to launch Special “Azadi Train” to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day under the theme "Jashn-e-Azadi – Ma’raka-e-Haq", the Sindh government has announced the launch of a special train service from Karachi to Zero Point, Tharparkar.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah here on Thursday.

During the session, MD Tourism Fayyaz Shah briefed the meeting regarding the plan for the “Azadi Train.”

According to the decision, the Thar Desert Train Safari will be specially renamed and operated as the “Azadi Train” to mark Independence Day celebrations.

The special train will depart from Karachi on August 13 and return in the evening of August 14. It will pass through Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot before reaching its destination at Zero Point in Tharparkar.

“This initiative is aimed at spreading joy and patriotic spirit across the province in honor of Independence Day,” said Minister Zulfiqar Shah.

Participants of the train journey will distribute national flags among citizens at each station, promoting unity and patriotism.

The train will depart from Karachi Cantt Station on August 13 and reach Chhor Cantt in Umerkot the same evening. A musical event is scheduled at Parchi Ji Veri as part of the celebrations.

On the second day, the train will arrive at Marvi Station in Khokhrapar, where a flag hoisting ceremony and cake-cutting event will be held. After the ceremony, the train will head back to Karachi.

Minister Shah emphasized that the purpose of this special train is to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm and honor the historic success of the Ma’raka-e-Haq.

Prominent members of civil society, showbiz personalities, political figures, and others will take part in this symbolic journey.

“The entire nation is celebrating Independence Day from August 1 this year to mark the great success of the Ma’raka-e-Haq,” the minister stated, adding, “We want to send a message to the world that the Pakistani nation is united and peaceful.”

He further paid tribute to the founding leaders of Pakistan, saying, “The whole nation salutes the eternal sacrifices made for the country’s freedom.”