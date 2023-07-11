14 drivers arrested,28 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Traffic police arrested 14 drivers while 28 passenger wagons were impounded for installing gas cylinders in their vehicles here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources,the teams of traffic police set up barricades at various roads of the city including Khushab road city stop,Phularwan, Factory Area, Sillanwli road,Basti Esaeyan,Ajnala road and other places and impounded 28 passenger wagons with police stations concerned.

The team caught 14 drivers--Farrukh Shahzad,Islam-ul-Rehman,Arshad Mehmood,Qamar Abbas ,Danish Ali, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Fiaz, Siddique and others for violation.

Cases were also registered against them.