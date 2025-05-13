14 held with narcotics,weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) District police on Tuesday arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 1,145 litres of liquor,800 grams of hashish,30 grams of ice,five pistols 30 bore and 2 rifles 44 bore from them.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Haroon,Hammad,Mazhar,Babar,Adnan,Adil,Imran,Asad,Ilyas and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.