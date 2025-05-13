Open Menu

14 Held With Narcotics,weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM

14 held with narcotics,weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) District police on Tuesday arrested 14 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused and recovered 1,145 litres of liquor,800 grams of hashish,30 grams of ice,five pistols 30 bore and 2 rifles 44 bore from them.

The arrested outlaws were identified as Haroon,Hammad,Mazhar,Babar,Adnan,Adil,Imran,Asad,Ilyas and others.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

11 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

13 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

13 hours ago
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

13 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

13 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

13 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

13 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

13 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan