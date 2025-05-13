PFA Launches E-Learning Course;seminar Held At UoS:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the University of Sargodha, organized a seminar aimed at promoting awareness about safe and healthy food practices among students on Tuesday.
According to the spokesperson,the Authority introduced a new free online food safety e-learning course designed to empower women by equipping them with the skills to start their own small scale food business during the event.
Officials from the Food Authority’s Training school, university administration, and a large number of students participated.
The spokesperson highlighted that students, especially females and homemakers, could get training while staying at home. The course covers topics such as healthy eating habits, food safety, and hygiene practices.
After completing the course, participants will receive a certificate from the Punjab Food Authority.
During the seminar,participants were briefed about how to make informed choices regarding food, methods of food preservation and the health risks associated with fast food and carbonated drinks.
