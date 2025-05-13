Open Menu

PFA Launches E-Learning Course;seminar Held At UoS:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PFA launches E-Learning course;seminar held at UoS:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the University of Sargodha, organized a seminar aimed at promoting awareness about safe and healthy food practices among students on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson,the Authority introduced a new free online food safety e-learning course designed to empower women by equipping them with the skills to start their own small scale food business during the event.

Officials from the Food Authority’s Training school, university administration, and a large number of students participated.

The spokesperson highlighted that students, especially females and homemakers, could get training while staying at home. The course covers topics such as healthy eating habits, food safety, and hygiene practices.

After completing the course, participants will receive a certificate from the Punjab Food Authority.

During the seminar,participants were briefed about how to make informed choices regarding food, methods of food preservation and the health risks associated with fast food and carbonated drinks.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

12 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

13 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

13 hours ago
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

13 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

13 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

13 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

13 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

13 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan