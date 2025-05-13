Sweet homes children to be shifted from rented building

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muzaffargarh on Tuesday directed the relocation of children residing in sweet homes from a rented building to public property in Kot Addu.

Following the decision,DC instructed the revenue department to identify land for the construction of the new facility.

The move was initiated after Javed Rashid Chaudhary,CEO of a chain of local public schools,met with the DC to request land allocation to provide better accommodation for orphaned children.

According to sources,Qatar charity will fund the project to support the underprivileged children.

Syed Munawar Bukhari,who expressed his strong connection with the orphans,pledged to play a key role in ensuring their comfortable accommodation.

The DC further outlined his vision to establish a modern information technology lab to teach freelancing skills, aiming to empower the children of sweet homes to become self-reliant.

He emphasized his commitment to equipping them with essential modern skills for a better future.