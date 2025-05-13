KCEU hails Trump’s mediation offer for resolving Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has welcomed US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, it has been officially said.

It is noteworthy that US President Donald Trump had stated that he will work with Pakistan and India to explore a possible resolution to the Kashmir issue. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed President Trump's statement.

In his statement, welcoming President Trump's mediation offer for mediation on Kashmir, the Kashmir Council Europe’s Chairman Ali Raza Syed urged the US president to immediately implement his proposal so that the Kashmir issue could be resolved peacefully in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, said a message released to the media here .

Ali Raza Syed emphasized that without a sustainable and permanent solution to the Kashmir issue, peace and prosperity in South Asia could not be achieved.

He stressed that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

APP/ahr/378