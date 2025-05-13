Open Menu

KCEU Hails Trump’s Mediation Offer For Resolving Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KCEU hails Trump’s mediation offer for resolving Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) has welcomed US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, it has been officially said.

It is noteworthy that US President Donald Trump had stated that he will work with Pakistan and India to explore a possible resolution to the Kashmir issue. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed President Trump's statement.

In his statement, welcoming President Trump's mediation offer for mediation on Kashmir, the Kashmir Council Europe’s Chairman Ali Raza Syed urged the US president to immediately implement his proposal so that the Kashmir issue could be resolved peacefully in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, said a message released to the media here .

Ali Raza Syed emphasized that without a sustainable and permanent solution to the Kashmir issue, peace and prosperity in South Asia could not be achieved.

He stressed that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

11 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

13 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

13 hours ago
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

13 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

13 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

13 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

13 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

13 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan