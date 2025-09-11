14 injured in land dispute between family members

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) As many as 14 people, including two women, were injured in a family clash over

a one-kanal land dispute within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

According to police, the injured were identified as Iqbal, Faheem, Ghulam Mustafa, Manzoor

Hussain, Ghulam Yaseen, Nadeem, Muhammad Usman, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Saleem,

Ameen, Bashir Ahmed, Aziz Mai, and Parveen who were shifted to the District Headquarters

Hospital.

The police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. FIRs have been registered

based on the statements of family members.