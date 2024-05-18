14 Members Of A Family Die As Truck Falls Into Ditch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Fourteen members of a family, including men, women and children, died while eight sustained injuries as a mini-truck fell into a deep ditch due to break failure here on Panjpeer Manawa Suraki Road, tehsill Noushera, in the jurisdiction of Noushera police here on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Khushab Engineer Rasheeed said that 26 members of a family were coming from Banu and heading to Noushera (Khushab) when the truck fell into a 20-foot deep ditch. Resultantly, 14 members of a family including Abdullah s/o Asgher, Ibrahim, Muhamadullah, Rifatullah, Kifayatullah, Sumera, Abdul Rehman, Abdul Ehsaan, Shafqatullhah, Tabraiz Khan, Shams Zaee,Tabraiz,Qubla Khan and Kakim Khan of Banu, Kohat, died on the spot while Abdul Rasheed, Rabia and six others including three children sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 sources said that four members including two men and two women sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot.
The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ hospital Noushera and DHQ hospital Joharabad.
