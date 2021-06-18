1400-litre adulterated milk discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded more than 1,400 litres of adulterated milk, seized from Tandlianwala on Friday.

A PFA spokesman said that the Authority checked four vehicles carrying milk to supply it on various milk shops and hotels in Tandlianwala.

The PFA teams found spurious and adulterated milk in three vehicles and discarded over 1400 litres of milk, he added.