15 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Police on Friday arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.

According to report,police teams from different police stations raided at different localities under their jurisdiction and netted Khalid,Khaleel,Asghar,Khurram,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.

Police recovered 2-kg hashish,2-kg opium,131 liters of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 109 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.