Youth Activist From KP Honoured With Pride Of Pakistan Award
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Hassan Nisar, founder and chief executive officer of Metrix Pakistan, has been conferred the Pride of Pakistan Award by Government of Pakistan and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in recognition of his contributions to youth empowerment, technology education and combating misinformation.
The award was presented during events marking the country’s 78th Independence Day.
Pride of Pakistan award is regarded as one of the country’s highest civilian honours for individuals who have rendered notable services in their respective fields.
Hailing from Haripur in the Hazara region, Hassan Nisar established Metrix Pakistan in 2022 with the stated aim of improving access to technology education in underserved areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Since its inception, the organisation has provided training, internships and skill development opportunities to thousands of young people, with an emphasis on practical learning and employability.
Through Metrix Pakistan more than 200,000 individuals have joined the summits of Metrix Pakistan, with the majority from underprivileged areas where they learned and equipped themselves with new technology.
He has been previously awarded by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his work regarding misinformation and in education in underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
His work has not been limited to education. During heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, he became known for efforts in countering misinformation on digital platforms.
Over the past eight years, he has worked with various public sector institutions to develop strategies aimed at reducing the spread of false information and strengthening the state’s digital communication capacity.
In addition to his role in technology and media literacy, Hassan Nisar has undertaken initiatives to promote tourism in the province.
Among these is the identification and promotion of Hazara Waterfalls, which has drawn interest from domestic visitors. His civic work also extends to environmental awareness and community outreach programmes in remote regions.
Through his organisation, he has also organised free medical camps in underprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing healthcare access to communities with limited facilities.
In earlier recognition of civic and community engagement, he received the Pakistan Super League’s ‘Hamaray Heroes Award’ in 2024, High Achievers Award, Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fakhre Hazara and many more.
Accepting the Pride of Pakistan Award, Hassan Nisar described it as a recognition of the resilience of Pakistan’s youth and expressed his intention to continue working towards expanding digital education and strengthening information integrity in the country.
