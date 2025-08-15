Open Menu

President Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives Due To Rains, Flash Floods

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 12:40 PM

President expresses grief over loss of lives due to rains, flash floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to recent rains and flash floods in various parts of the country.

In a statement, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the departed souls to be granted the highest ranks in Jannah.

He directed the relevant authorities to expedite relief efforts in the affected areas and ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the assistance and rehabilitation of those affected.

"All possible steps must be taken to provide relief and support to the affected people," the president emphasized.

He also instructed that immediate medical aid should be provided to the injured.

Recent Stories

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

12 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

42 minutes ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

1 hour ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

10 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

11 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan