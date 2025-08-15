NDMA Central Body For Disaster Preparedness: Senate Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday informed the Senate that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) serves as the central body for coordinating disaster preparedness and response across the country.
Responding to questions during the Upper House’s question hour, he said the NDMA was established under the National Disaster Management Act, 2010, with provincial disaster management authorities operating at their respective provincial levels.
The minister said the NDMA’s Primary responsibilities include coordination with Federal and international institutions to forecast potential disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and to ensure timely warnings to mitigate loss of life and property.
“At the provincial level, the implementation of disaster preparedness measures lies with the respective authorities, while the NDMA provides operational support, guidance, and coordination from the federal level,” he explained.
Referring to a recent tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that claimed precious lives, Dr. Tariq Fazal said it was the responsibility of all provinces to ensure preventive measures and fulfil their obligations in disaster risk management.
Regarding commitments made by the federal government, he said most had already been fulfilled, and any pending matters identified by senators would be addressed promptly.
