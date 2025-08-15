Open Menu

Black Day Observed With Widespread Protests In IIOJK On India's Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Black Day observed with widespread protests in IIOJK on India's Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the globe are marking India’s Independence Day today as Black Day in a strong show of resistance against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their homeland.

According to Kashmir Media Service, anti-India demonstrations are being held worldwide by the Kashmiris to draw attention to the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar said India has no moral or legal right to celebrate its Independence Day in IIOJK as it is holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said that India’s Independence Day is observed as a Black Day by the Kashmiris, as Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

He recalled that India forcibly occupied a large part of Jammu and Kashmir 78 years ago and has since unleashed relentless oppression on its people for demanding freedom and the right to self-determination.

He said India is celebrating its freedom while killing Kashmiris for demanding the same.

He said India is not a democracy at all, but a completely aggressive and usurping state that has turned the occupied territory into a garrison where over 500,000 Kashmiris have been mercilessly killed since 1947.

Minhas noted that while New Delhi marks its freedom from Britain, it shamelessly denies the same to the IIOJK people. He said the Modi regime’s August 2019 revocation of IIOJK’s special status was yet another blatant act of aggression aimed at changing the demographic composition of the territory to turn its Muslim majority into a

minority.

He stressed that, inspired by the spirit of freedom, Kashmiris are resolutely countering all of India’s conspiracies, and are resolute to carry the mission of their martyrs to its logical end. He added that accession to Pakistan remains the Kashmiri people’s long-cherished dream, a dream that will one day become a reality.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line and the world over are observing India’s independence day as Black Day to register their protest against India’s forcible occupation of their motherland.

The DFP, terming India a usurper, said the country that has deprived lakhs of Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and snatched their freedom by occupying their motherland has no justification whatsoever to celebrate its Independence Day.

Recent Stories

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

15 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

45 minutes ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

2 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

4 hours ago
Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

10 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

12 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

12 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan