15 'criminals' Nabbed In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The police arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders on Wednesday and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.
In a crackdown on criminals, the police arrested Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Shifa saves 1,500 premature babies from blindness annually1 minute ago
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized11 minutes ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy11 minutes ago
-
Rangers, ANF eradicate opium cultivation11 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of clean drinking water schemes in Dera, Tank stressed11 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah visits Urdu Science Board, reviews literary activities11 minutes ago
-
FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for six departments11 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality education16 minutes ago
-
115 members take oath of KP Assembly21 minutes ago
-
Prices of essential items reviews in a view of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak21 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather predicts across northern Sindh21 minutes ago