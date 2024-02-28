Open Menu

15 'criminals' Nabbed In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

15 'criminals' nabbed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The police arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offenders on Wednesday and recovered weapons and narcotics from them.

In a crackdown on criminals, the police arrested Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

