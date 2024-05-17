Open Menu

15 Dead, 1,406 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

15 dead, 1,406 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,406 others injured in 1,280 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 768 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Data analysis showed that 767 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 507 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 300 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 1,169 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 24 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

12 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

43 minutes ago
 PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

1 hour ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

1 hour ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

2 hours ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

4 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan