15 Dead, 1,406 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) At least 15 people were killed and 1,406 others injured in 1,280 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 768 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
Data analysis showed that 767 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians, and 507 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 283 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 300 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 99 victims, and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 75 victims.
According to the data, 1,169 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 24 vans, 14 passenger buses, 33 truck and 96 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
