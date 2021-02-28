15 dead, 732 hurt in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and 732 others injured in 665 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report here on Sunday As many as 475 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 257 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 286 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 85 pedestrians and 376 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 79 accidents were reported in Faisalabad, which affected 86 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 55 in Gujranwala with 56 victims and at third Rawalpindi with 49 accidents and 48 victims.

According to the data, 584 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 21 vans, five passenger buses, 18 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.