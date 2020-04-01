UrduPoint.com
15 Motorcycles Recovered From Theft Gang In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:06 AM

15 motorcycles recovered from theft gang in Khanewal

Khanewal police claimed to arrest motorcycle theft gang and recovered 15 motorcycles from their possession

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest motorcycle theft gang and recovered 15 motorcycles from their possession.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, the gang had stolen motorcycles from scattered areas of district. The police, working on tip off, arrested two thieves namely Sajjad Chadhar and Tajamal Sameeja.

Police registered case and started further investigation.

