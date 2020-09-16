UrduPoint.com
15 Passengers Injure In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

15 passengers injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :At least fifteen passengers sustained injuries including three of them seriously when tyre of Layyah bound van burst due to over speeding near Noor Shah on Multan-Mianwali road.

Rescue 1122 source informed on Wednesday that the driver lost control over van and resulting it rammed into a tree injuring passengers.

Three of the passengers who received serious injuries were rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan, they said adding that Rescue 1122 Kot Addu responded to the emergency and shifted to wounded to THQ after first aid.

The cause of road mishap is states to be over speeding, the sources said.

More Stories From Pakistan

