1534 citizens tested coronavirus positive in Pb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1534 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday whereas two persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 467,744 while total number of deaths recorded 13,116 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 947 cases while 13 in Attock,4 in Bahawalnagar,48 in Bahawalpur,1 in Chakwal, 1 in Chiniot,13 in Dera Ghazi Khan,34 in Faisalabad,12 in Gujranwala,5 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 3 in Jhang, 1 in Jhelum,5 in Kasur,1 in Khanewal, 2 in Khushab,1 in Lodharan, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Mianwali, 24 in Multan,0 in Muzaffargarh,0 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Narowal,1 in Okara,2 in Pakpatan,2 in Rajanpur,350 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Sahiwal,17 in Sargodha,10 in Sheikhupura,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Vehari and 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,407,115 tests for COVID-19 so far while 432,020 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.