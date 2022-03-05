UrduPoint.com

1.5kg Ice Drug, Six Stolen Android Sets Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 07:41 PM

City police here on Saturday recovered 1.5Kg ice-drug and six smartphones by arresting five culprits involved in peddling the contrabands and theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :City police here on Saturday recovered 1.5Kg ice-drug and six smartphones by arresting five culprits involved in peddling the contrabands and theft.

Phandu police arrested two peddlers who were allegedly involved in selling ice-drug (amphetamine) and recovered 1.5Kg ice-drug from their possession.

The action has been taken on a tip off received by SHO concerned.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested by Tatara police after recovering six smartphones and two motorcycles from their possession. The arrested identified as Rustam, Ash Khel and Aziz confessed to their crime of stealing smartphones from different houses.

The cases have been registered against them by initiating investigation on the matters.

