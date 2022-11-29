"15th International Urdu Conference" from Dec 1 in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The 15th International urdu Conference will be held from December 1 to 4 at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi.

Hundreds of language, literature, art and culture experts from all over the world are expected to attend the conference and l express their views in more than 45 meetings during the conference, said President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah while addressing a press conference in the Arts Council.

Well-known poet and intellectual Iftikhar Arif, Anwar Maqsood and Noor ul Huda Shah were also present on the occasion.

Ahmad Shah said that delegates from all over the world have started arriving in Karachi to participate in the conference.

A book fair will also be held on this occasion, and dozens of fresh titles will also be launched at the conference.

He said that the tradition of Almi Urdu Conference was started 15 years ago, and it has now become a significant event that is awaited all over the world by people from across the globe who love Urdu language and literature.

He said that the Urdu conference includes literary meetings, mushaira, qawwali, dance and everything that is connected with art and culture. We have connected the six languages of Pakistan with the Almi Urdu conference, there will be more than 45 meetings in the four-day conference.