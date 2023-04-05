Close
16 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 16 criminals from various part of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations raided and arrested Amir, Aslam, Sajid, Bakr, Zakir, Naveed, Nadeem, Nawaz, Wahab, Shafique, Rafique, Ramzan and other.

The police recovered 12 pistols, 9 rounds, 267 liters wine,187 liters liquor, 1.1 kg hashish, 218 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

