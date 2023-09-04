16 months' performance of Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's governance trajectory observed a major shift in the midst of constitutional, political and economic chaos in last five years but yet achieved county's name cleared from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2022, through effective diplomacy and hard work.

The ministry of interior during 16 months coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also executed many tasks which bore fruit for the country, the exclusive document available with APP disclosed.

The ministry established Foreign Nationals Security Cells (FNSC) with nationwide reach extending down to district levels, Eight Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing for Terrorism (CFT) Police stations and ten Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) Police stations for inquiry, investigation and prosecution of cases.

The ministry also established 4 foreign link offices at Dubai, Spain, UK and Turkey to facilitate immigration process for Pakistani and other nationals and Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Rwanda, Belarus and Slovakia were added in Business visa list.

Ministry's wing National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) issued 49,623 CNICs for disabled persons and 133 CNICs for Transgender during this time period beside 28 new NADRA Registration Centers were made operational.

Immigration and Passport office of the ministry started issuing E-Passport initially for official and diplomatic categories and 1064 E-Passports were issued.

The ministry also allowed Chines nationals to change their visa categories from business to work and vice versa until the end of 2022.

For planning and development of the capital city, the ministry started Blue Line, Green Line and Orange Line Metro Bus Services for commuters while procuring Electric Buses for Metro Bus Service.

For smooth flow of traffic, the ministry also completed a project of Traffic management Solution at Rawal Dam Chowk in a record time period while the construction of Flyover on 7 Avenue was also completed.

Other projects, the ministry executed during this time period were completion of Interchange at 7th Avenue & Srinagar Highway Intersection, construction of I.J.P Road, construction of Margalla Highway � N5 to D-12, connectivity of Margalla Ave with Khayaban-e-Iqbal (11th Avenue), construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass, construction of slamabad Expressway, signal Free Park Road.