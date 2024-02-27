Open Menu

17 Killed, 1264 Injured In 1221 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1221 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

In these RTCs, 17 people died, whereas 1264 were injured. Out of these, 545 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 719 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

In these RTCs, 17 people died, whereas 1264 were injured. Out of these, 545 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 719 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 684 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians, and 430 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 264 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 256 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 75 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data, 1090 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 17 vans, 07 passenger buses, 22 truck and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

