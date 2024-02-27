17 Killed, 1264 Injured In 1221 RTCs In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1221 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1221 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
In these RTCs, 17 people died, whereas 1264 were injured. Out of these, 545 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 719 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 684 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians, and 430 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 264 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 256 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 109 victims and at third Multan with 75 RTCs and 69 victims.
According to the data, 1090 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 17 vans, 07 passenger buses, 22 truck and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 513 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU13 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains13 minutes ago
-
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan13 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado13 minutes ago
-
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD17 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment20 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held20 minutes ago
-
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur15 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramazan package15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter15 minutes ago
-
IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad15 minutes ago