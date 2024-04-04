18 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown, here on Thursday.
Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.
The police recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.
