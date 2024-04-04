Open Menu

18 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

18 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 18 alleged criminals during a crackdown, here on Thursday.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Rafaqat, Shafqat, Arslan, Majeed, Raheel, Nouman, Tahir, Akram, Aslam, Khuda Bukhsh and others.

The police recovered 290-litre liquor, 1.5-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, 188 bullets, three motorcycles and valuables worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Sargodha Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

20 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

30 minutes ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

4 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

13 hours ago
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

13 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

13 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

13 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

13 hours ago
 Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan