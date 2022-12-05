FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Ghulam Muhammadabad police have registered a case against 19 people for abetting a drug trafficker in escape from police custody.

Police said here on Monday that the team conducted raid in Madinaabad area and nabbed Amanat Ali alias Saeed Tailor red handed,besides recovering 1.

5-kg charas.

Mean while ,19 people including his brother Zulfiqar Ali, Zafar, etc. gathered on the spot and overpowered the police team. They got him released from police custody.