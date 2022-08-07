UrduPoint.com

1936 Police Officials To Be Deployed On 9th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

1936 police officials to be deployed on 9th Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 9th of Muharram as 1936 police officials and 1914 volunteers would be deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation.

According to police sources, a total of 166 Majalis would be organized and 80 mourning processions would be taken out in the district out of which 35 Majalis and nine mourning processions have been declared sensitive.

The police have decided to deploy 1936 police officials including 55 inspectors, 114 sub-inspectors, 214 assistant sub-inspectors, 52 head constables and 1501 constables on security duty while 1914 volunteers would also be deputed at Majalis and mourning processions.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pickets would also be established at different points of the district.

Police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation. The police would also install CCTV cameras at Majalis and mourning procession routes under the vision of strict monitoring of security arrangements. The police would ensure video recording through drone cameras of all activities while walk through gates would be installed at Majalis, police sources added.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider would himself monitor the security arrangements while the SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal would be the overall incharge of security, police sources added.

