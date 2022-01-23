1988 new corona positive cases reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1988 new cases of corona virus were reported on Sunday whereas 5 persons lost their lives due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 462,369 while total number of deaths recorded 13,102 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of corona virus cases were reported in Lahore with 1323 cases while 4 cases was diagnosed with the virus in Attock,1 in Bahawalnagar, 21 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Chakwal, 1 in Chineot, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 83 in Faisalabad, 22 in Gujranwala, 9 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 1 in Jhang, 4 in Jhelum, 10 in Kasur, 1 in Khanewal, 3 in Khoshab, 2 in Layyah, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Mianwali, 32 in Multan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Narowal, 6 in Okara, 3 in Rajanpur, 347 in Rawalpindi, 27 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Sahiwal,13 in Sargodha,17 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Vehari and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,363,703 tests for COVID-19 so far while 431,895 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.