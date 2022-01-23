UrduPoint.com

1988 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In Punjab On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

1988 new corona positive cases reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1988 new cases of corona virus were reported on Sunday whereas 5 persons lost their lives due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 462,369 while total number of deaths recorded 13,102 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of corona virus cases were reported in Lahore with 1323 cases while 4 cases was diagnosed with the virus in Attock,1 in Bahawalnagar, 21 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Chakwal, 1 in Chineot, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 83 in Faisalabad, 22 in Gujranwala, 9 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 1 in Jhang, 4 in Jhelum, 10 in Kasur, 1 in Khanewal, 3 in Khoshab, 2 in Layyah, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Mianwali, 32 in Multan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Narowal, 6 in Okara, 3 in Rajanpur, 347 in Rawalpindi, 27 in Rahimyar Khan,16 in Sahiwal,13 in Sargodha,17 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Vehari and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,363,703 tests for COVID-19 so far while 431,895 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

5 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

21 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

21 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

21 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.