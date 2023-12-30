2 absconders among 4 outlaws held; weapons, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The district police have arrested four outlaws including two absconders and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Yarik Police Station led by SHO Khubab Wali Baloch arrested absconder Sifat Ullah who was wanted to police in a murder and attempt to murder case.

The police also arrested an absconder named Meraaj Uddin who was wanted to police in two theft cases.

In another action, the Yarik police arrested accused Tanvir recovering 238 grams of heroin and 39 grams of Ice drug from his possession.

Meanwhile, a team of Paroa police station led by SHO Bilal Khan arrested accused Allah Nawaz son of Muhammad Shehzad who was wanted to police in a murder case. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.