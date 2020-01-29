UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Arrested, 3 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

2 arrested, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Morgah police on Wednesday arrested two dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, electronics appliances and other house stuff from their custody.

According to a police spokesman, dacoit Luqman along with his father was involved dacoities in the area. They were belonged to Kohat.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Kohat From

Recent Stories

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

11 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

11 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

26 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

56 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.