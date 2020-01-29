2 arrested, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Morgah police on Wednesday arrested two dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, electronics appliances and other house stuff from their custody.

According to a police spokesman, dacoit Luqman along with his father was involved dacoities in the area. They were belonged to Kohat.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.