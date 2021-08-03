2 buildings sealed at Club Road Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed two under construction buildings at Club Road Murree on the violation of building bylaws.

According to the district administration spokesman, first information reports had registered against the owners of these buildings.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of assistant commissioner Murree who had already warned the violators of strict action in case of building bylaws violations.

The assistant commissioner said the violation of building bylaws would not be allowed in Murree as it could endanger the lives of the people.

He said all the under construction buildings were strictly being monitored at all the stages so that immediate action could be taken on violation of the rules.