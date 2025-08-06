2 Loader Trucks Collide Near Rajokay Mor Interchange
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Two loader trucks collided near the Rajokay Mor Interchange when one of the loader truck coming from Daska and heading toward Sialkot in the wrong direction, collided with another loader truck.
As a result of the collision, both drivers were trapped inside their respective vehicles.
Rescue 1122 responded promptly and successfully extricated both drivers (36-year-old Usman, a resident of Sargodha and 21-year-old Ali Raza, a resident of Zafarwal).
After providing initial medical assistance at the scene, both individuals were shifted to Daska Hospital for further treatment.
