High-Level committee formed for Rawalpindi-Islamabad water project:Talal Chaudary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee, headed by the Interior Minister, to oversee a mega water supply project for Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, in response to a call-attention notice by Anjum Aqeel Khan regarding the dangerously low water table in the capital, he explained that the underground water level in Islamabad, which stood at 10 metres in 1960, has now dropped to over 120 metres. He attributed this alarming decline to rapid population growth and urban expansion.

The capital requires approximately 120 million gallons of water daily, but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently supplying only 60 million gallons—meeting 90% of urban and just 15-20% of rural water needs. He said a mega water project is essential to bridge this gap adding that a feasibility study is already underway.

He further informed the house that, in a bid to raise groundwater levels, CDA has revised its building by-laws, making rainwater harvesting mandatory for all new residential and commercial constructions.

Soak wells are being installed to ensure that rainwater seeps into the ground, and the practice of groundwater extraction through boring is being actively discouraged.

To address the shortfall, treated water from Sangjani and water tankers from Khanpur are being used. He revealed that residents of a 10-marla house pay Rs192 per month for water, while those living in one-kanal houses are charged Rs280—rates that cover only half the actual cost of supply.

Highlighting the situation in rural areas, he said the government has launched 44 water supply schemes worth billions of rupees, but only 12 are currently operational. The remaining projects are hindered by issues such as faulty motors or unpaid electricity bills.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry noted that water supply remains limited to urban parts of Islamabad, leaving over 1.2 million people in rural areas without regular access. He said the government is working to address this imbalance, with plans underway for the construction of small dams in Shahdara, Chirah, and parts of Rawalpindi.

"We are committed to resolving this crisis during our term in office," he said.