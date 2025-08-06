High-Level Committee Formed For Rawalpindi-Islamabad Water Project:Talal Chaudary
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee, headed by the Interior Minister, to oversee a mega water supply project for Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, in response to a call-attention notice by Anjum Aqeel Khan regarding the dangerously low water table in the capital, he explained that the underground water level in Islamabad, which stood at 10 metres in 1960, has now dropped to over 120 metres. He attributed this alarming decline to rapid population growth and urban expansion.
The capital requires approximately 120 million gallons of water daily, but the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is currently supplying only 60 million gallons—meeting 90% of urban and just 15-20% of rural water needs. He said a mega water project is essential to bridge this gap adding that a feasibility study is already underway.
He further informed the house that, in a bid to raise groundwater levels, CDA has revised its building by-laws, making rainwater harvesting mandatory for all new residential and commercial constructions.
Soak wells are being installed to ensure that rainwater seeps into the ground, and the practice of groundwater extraction through boring is being actively discouraged.
To address the shortfall, treated water from Sangjani and water tankers from Khanpur are being used. He revealed that residents of a 10-marla house pay Rs192 per month for water, while those living in one-kanal houses are charged Rs280—rates that cover only half the actual cost of supply.
Highlighting the situation in rural areas, he said the government has launched 44 water supply schemes worth billions of rupees, but only 12 are currently operational. The remaining projects are hindered by issues such as faulty motors or unpaid electricity bills.
Meanwhile, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry noted that water supply remains limited to urban parts of Islamabad, leaving over 1.2 million people in rural areas without regular access. He said the government is working to address this imbalance, with plans underway for the construction of small dams in Shahdara, Chirah, and parts of Rawalpindi.
"We are committed to resolving this crisis during our term in office," he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity6 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman59 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment59 minutes ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi59 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'59 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee59 minutes ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta51 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree51 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni51 minutes ago
-
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” Theme51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects2 hours ago
-
Fire on FC vehicle in Karak martyred four security personnel: Police51 minutes ago