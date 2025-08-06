Two 'dacoits' Killed In Encounters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Two alleged criminals wanted for multiple heinous crimes were killed in separate encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in district Vehari, according to official sources.
The CCD reported that the incidents took place at two different locations within the district where teams engaged in encounters with armed suspects. In both cases, the outlaws were reportedly killed by gunfire from their own accomplices during intense exchanges with law enforcement.
The first incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Thana Thingi, where Akhtar alias Akhtari Deedh, an alleged notorious criminal with a history of violent crimes, was killed. In the second incident, Shahid alias Mota, a resident of Multan and a wanted figure in multiple cases, was fatally shot by his own associates during a confrontation in the Gaggo Mandi area of Thana Gaarha Morr.
According to CCD sources, both individuals were wanted in a series of grave criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and gang-related violence. Their Names had long been on police watchlists, and they were considered a serious threat to public safety.
The CCD stated that efforts to apprehend their remaining associates are ongoing. Law enforcement has intensified operations across the region to dismantle criminal networks operating in southern Punjab.
Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of suspects involved in the shootouts or whether any arrests were made during the operations. Investigations are underway, and further details are expected to be released in due course.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity6 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman59 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment59 minutes ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi59 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'59 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee59 minutes ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta51 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree51 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni51 minutes ago
-
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” Theme51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects2 hours ago
-
Fire on FC vehicle in Karak martyred four security personnel: Police51 minutes ago