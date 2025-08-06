Open Menu

Two 'dacoits' Killed In Encounters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Two 'dacoits' killed in encounters

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Two alleged criminals wanted for multiple heinous crimes were killed in separate encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in district Vehari, according to official sources.

The CCD reported that the incidents took place at two different locations within the district where teams engaged in encounters with armed suspects. In both cases, the outlaws were reportedly killed by gunfire from their own accomplices during intense exchanges with law enforcement.

The first incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Thana Thingi, where Akhtar alias Akhtari Deedh, an alleged notorious criminal with a history of violent crimes, was killed. In the second incident, Shahid alias Mota, a resident of Multan and a wanted figure in multiple cases, was fatally shot by his own associates during a confrontation in the Gaggo Mandi area of Thana Gaarha Morr.

According to CCD sources, both individuals were wanted in a series of grave criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and gang-related violence. Their Names had long been on police watchlists, and they were considered a serious threat to public safety.

The CCD stated that efforts to apprehend their remaining associates are ongoing. Law enforcement has intensified operations across the region to dismantle criminal networks operating in southern Punjab.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of suspects involved in the shootouts or whether any arrests were made during the operations. Investigations are underway, and further details are expected to be released in due course.

